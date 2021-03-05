‘WWWNEW ZIMBABWEVISION.COM HAS SAID THIS TIME AFTER TIME, ANY SURPRISE NOW THAT US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN SAYS Mnangagwa has not made the necessary political and economic reforms that would warrant removal of the targeted sanctions’ ?

RE-ENGAGEMENT attempts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration went up in smoke on Wednesday after United States President Joe Biden renewed sanctions against the southern African nation over alleged “growing repression” and human rights violations.

Biden said Mnangagwa had not made the necessary political and economic reforms that would warrant removal of the targeted sanctions.

The move came soon after Zimbabwe’s newly-appointed Foreign Affairs minister Fredrick Shava singled out re-engagement with the West as priority.

The US President said there was no progress on fundamental reforms required to foster rule of law, democratic governance, and the protection of human rights, hence the decision to extend the sanctions by another year.

“The actions and policies of certain members of the government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States,” Biden said.

“For this reason, the national emergency declared on March 6, 2003, and the measures adopted on that date, on November 22, 2005, and on July 25, 2008, to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2021. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 USC 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288.”

Eighty-three Zanu-PF officials and 37 State-linked companies are on the US targeted sanctions list.

