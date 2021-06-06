- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA AND JUSTICE MINISTER , ZIYAMBI defend constitutional ammendment
- JONATHAN MOYO speaks about Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in his book 'Excelgate' on election fraud and rigging in the Zimbabwe.
- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA forges ahead with power consolidation agenda.
- ZIMBABWE has 60 minerals- mainly gold, platinum, coal, nickel, chrome, diamonds, black granite, copper, silver, and asbestos
- Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-the Queen's 11th grandchild
Zambia’s electoral body suspended campaign rallies before an August 12 election, as daily new confirmed coronavirus cases surged in the southern African nation.
Political parties should use alternative methods of campaigning that avoid crowds, Electoral Commission of Zambia chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano yesterday in comments broadcast on privately owned Diamond TV. The election will go ahead as planned unless a state of emergency is declared, he said.
The suspension of rallies will add to tensions before voting that will probably be another close contest between President Edgar Lungu and his main challenger, Hakainde Hichilema, who narrowly lost in the last two elections.
The biggest opposition, the United Party for National Development, last month accused Lungu of using the pandemic to effectively block it from campaigning. Herald