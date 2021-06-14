ZAMBIA’S FOUNDING FATHER Kenneth Kaunda 97 has been admitted to hospital after feeling “unwell”.

- ZIMBABWE COVID- spike in hospital admissions while isolation centres are fast filling up, average of 110 new infections a day.
- ZIMBABWEAN THUG Ronnie Macmillan 25 ''shot dead in a hail of bullets in Midrand, South Africa'
- Early warning signs of self-harm can appear in children almost a decade before it starts, say researchers.
- MURDER:-Stab victim body found dead in a maize field in Pumula South suburb and another at his home in Njube Bulawayo.
- BULAWAYO Mzilikazi and Makokoba residents have burst sewers that have caused raw effluent to flow into houses for months.
ZAMBIA’S FOUNDING FATHER Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted to hospital after feeling “unwell”, a statement from his office says.
The 97-year-old is one of the last surviving figures from Africa’s anti-colonial struggle of the 1950s.
He became Zambia’s first president in 1964.
The statement says that Dr Kaunda is “requesting all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything possible to ensure that he recovers”.
There is no indication of what might be the matter.
Dr Kaunda, who left power in 1991, has been in hospital several times before. – BBC