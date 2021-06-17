- A UK-BASED ZIMBABWEAN family is appealing for financial assistance for its 11 years old daughter who is battling a mystery illness that has left her blind in one eye and paralysed from the waist down.
- 3 member tribunal set up to investigate the suitability of Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa for alleged misconduct, sexual harassment and possessing pornographic material
- ZAMBIA’s founding President, (97) has died at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.
- Bona Mugabe and husband Simbarashe Mutsahuni challenge the reduction of their 1 800-hectare Mazowe farm.
- PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has fired High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere for gross incompetence following recommendations by a tribunal, which he appointed to probe her suitability to continue in office.
ZAMBIA’s founding President, (97) has died at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.
ZAMBIA’s founding President, (97) has died at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.
His son Kambarage, posted on his Facebook page confirming his father’s death.
“I am sad to inform (members) we have lost Mzee. Let’s pray for him,” posted Kambarage. Kaunda became the Zambian President in 1964 when the country won its independence from Britain and he led the country until 1991.
The former Zambian President is known for being one of the front-line States leaders who played a major role in the liberation of the continent.
The former president had been feeling unwell and had been admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka earlier this week.
Zambian President, Edgar Lungu is expected to address the nation. Chronicle.