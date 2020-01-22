ZANU-PF DEPLOYS ex ministers who were dropped from Cabinet to the party headquarters where they will take up full-time jobs.

Addressing a Press conference after an extraordinary politburo meeting yesterday, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Obert Mpofu, Patrick Chinamasa, himself, Chris Mushohwe, Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana and Simbarashe Mumbengengwi will join other party staffers on a full-time basis.

Also now full-time party employees are Lewis Matutu representing youths, war veterans spokesperson Douglas Mahiya and two other representatives of the women and security departments who are yet to be appointed.

“The focus of the party is to refocus and re-organise after the harmonised elections.

The politburo resolved that the party shall now be manned by senior party officials who are secretaries.

These include, the secretary for administration, Cde Mpofu; secretary for commissariat, Rtd Lieutenant General (Engelbert) Rugeje; secretary for finance, Cde Chinamasa; secretary for external affairs, Cde Mumbengengwi; secretary for legal affairs, Cde Mangwana and the secretary for information Cde Moyo,” he said.

Many of the party heavyweights now deployed at party headquarters, either lost in primary elections, lost in the general polls or were dropped from Cabinet.

Although Mpofu refused to disclose the perks, Mnangagwa has previously said the officials will be getting ministerial perks.

“Do we discuss about people’s salary? We don’t and we can’t.

What is important is that these people are now fully employed at party headquarters.

And will be taken care of by the party,” Moyo said.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF parliamentary caucuses have reportedly been instructed to retain Jacob Mudenda as Speaker of the National Assembly, where he would be deputised by Tsitsi Gezi, while Mabel Chinomona, who was the deputy Speaker is set to be elected as president of the Senate with Mike Nyambuya tipped to land the deputy presidency.

Chinomona takes over from Edna Madzongwe, who was deputised by Chen Chemutengwede.

Today the Senate and the National Assembly are set to select Parliament’s presiding officers after being sworn-in last week. newsday

see more at http://newzimbabwevision.com/zanu-pf-deploys-ex-ministers-who-were-dropped-from-cabinet-to-the-party-headquarters-where-they-will-take-up-full-time-jobs/

WELCOME EVERYONE: 290,000 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 290,000 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,603 likes

24,645 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,776

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4



