ZANU PF Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP Seke Chikomba, Tatenda Mavetera says Mnangagwa is foreigner from Zambia



A top ZANU PF official is in hot soup for reportedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa on social media and further claiming that he is a foreigner from Zambia.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of parliament for Seke Chikomba constituency, Tatenda Mavetera is said to have insulted the President using unprintable words.

When contacted for comment by this news crew Mavetera denied the allegations.

She however demanded to see the screenshots afterwhich she demanded the news crew to re-introduce themselves before cutting off the phone.

The WhatsApp chats in possession of this publication are fully of unprintable words towards the President.

In a statement released by one Sophia Madzikane, the party has come out guns blazing against Mavetera demanding an explanation and apology.

Source – Byo24