- PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA has won this week's presidential election with roughly 53% of the vote, but the opposition and analysts immediately questioned the result.
- ZANU PF is poised for a landslide Parliamentary election victory after winning 109 out of the 171 legislative seats in constituency results announced yesterday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s provincial and constituency command centres across the Zimbabwe yesterday.
- Promise Mkwananzi, ex leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile pressure group, replaces Fadzayi Mahere, as opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party spokesperson,
- CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) celebrates a clean sweep of Bulawayo province in Wednesday's election.
- Independent Godfrey Tsenegamu loses elections in Mt Darwin South to Kudakwashe Mupamhanga of ZANU PF
