- MNANGAGWA'S RELATIVE, CIO COUNTER INTELLIGENCE deputy director Tichafa Victor Hwacha, was fired on Wednesday this week for allegedly working with a cartel in the gold sector and undermining the First Family.
- MNANGAGWA MAKES MAJOR Presidential Guard (PG) Brigade changes after wife Auxillia clashed with one of the senior officers in the unit.
- FORMER FINANCE MINISTER SIMBA MAKONI says Zimbabwe needs a culture shift to get the economy working again.
- SIX NEW TV LICENCES linked to government through Zimpapers and individuals heavily involved in Zanu-PF and the military
- ZANU-PF National Political Com Matemadanda ill with itching eyes, profuse sweating, body swelling and severe vomiting
ZANU-PF National Political Com Matemadanda ill with itching eyes, profuse sweating, body swelling and severe vomiting
The party’s Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, in a statement last night said Cde Matemadanda has been unwell since 14 November.
“Cde Victor Matemadanda’s sudden illness was accompanied by itchiness of eyes, sweating profusely, swelling of the body and vomiting badly, resulting in him rushing for medial attendance. He has since been attended to and is recovering well as other symptoms have disappeared except itchiness of eyes which is still persisting. Medical tests are being carried out and the doctors are examining the situation to establish what could have caused the illness,” he said.
Cde Matemadanda said he fell ill after attending a party function in Marondera.sundaynews