‘Zanu PF national youth league empowerment sec Chimombe in Attempted Rape, threesome Scandal’

Socialite Zanu PF national youth league indigenisation and empowerment secretary Mike Chimombe Embroiled In Attempted Rape, Threesome Scandal Extravagant businessman and socialite Mike Chimombe is facing attempted rape charges after he allegedly tried to force a teenage to join him in a threesome.



Online publication Zim Morning Post reports that according to a police report filed at Avondale Police Station under RRB 46282481, Chimombe allegedly lured the teenager to a Harare Lodge called Primrose Mews. He is further alleged to have forced the teenager to film him while he had se_x with his lover. The police report contends that this incident occured in November 2020.



The report goes on to allege that at a later date, the Zanu PF national youth league indigenisation and empowerment secretary connived with his lover to lure the teen to the same lodge because they wanted her to join them in a threesome. However, the teen is said to have been against the idea. When the businessman allegedly tried to force her to join them, she fled from the room after allegedly fighting him off.

However, charges against the fast living businessman were only filed on February 17, 2021. The police report against the Zanu PF official was filed by Zanu PF Mashonaland West official Abigail Gava who is reported to be a relative of the teenager.

After the police case was opened Chimombe is alleged to have avoided the police who were looking for him. As the police closed down on him, Chimombe claimed that he had contracted Covid-19 and went into quarantine for two weeks.



He is alleged to have engaged the teenager’s family so that the matter can be settled out of court. However, police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the case is now with the prosecutors and that if the alleged victim wants to withdraw the charges, she needs to approach the courts. Assistant Commissioner Nyathi told the Zim Morning Post,

“With questions regarding the status of Police investigations on Mike Chimombe’s alleged attempted Rape case, please be advised that Mike Chimombe was questioned by Police and full docket was compiled.

“The docket is now with the National Prosecutor General’s office. The Complainant has been duly advised to approach the Courts if she intends to withdraw the charges” Chimombe denied all the allegations levelled against him and refused to comment on the alleged settlement process. IHarare