ZANU-PF SAYS-‘What is in a name? A name does not change anything, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), are a punch bag and Chamisa remains a pro-sanctions person who liked to see Zimbabweans suffer and Zimbabweans would reject his rag tag party as has been the norm in previous elections’.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Tuesday, Zanu-PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said they were not moved by Mr Chamisa and they could not wait to beat him in the upcoming 2023 elections, which will be preceded with by-elections in March this year.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said Mr Chamisa remained a pro-sanctions person who liked to see Zimbabweans suffer and Zimbabweans would reject his rag tag party as has been the norm in previous elections.

“What is in a name? A name does not change anything.

“Your party has no organisational capacity, it fights every day, likes sanctions and it has not changed. If you liked sanctions, taking the name CCC does not mean that you do not like sanctions. You go with your sanctions,” he said.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said Zanu-PF was ready for Chamisa and his CCC as it was just a reincarnation of MDC.

“The party is not going anywhere,” he said.

“Changing the name will not change the character of an infantile, anti-people, ‘dira jecharist’ and pro-sanctions party will not change.

“When we go to the elections, they have very bad records of running down towns for two decades.

“They were in charge of towns and all of the towns have decayed.”

He attributed poor service delivery and running down of towns to MDC councillors who were focusing on illegally parcelling out of land to fatten their pockets while turning a deaf ear to the plight of the residents.

“Garbage, we sleep over garbage, children swim in sewage, water comes from wells, roads are now bad and cars are now peddling like boats.

“When it is raining you cannot drive your car because all city roads have been turned into streams by the neglect of the MDC.

“The President has taken to use executive powers to bypass and to employ the Constitution so that we bypass incompetent and corrupt MDC business councillors.

“Our President is constructing roads, he is going to remove the garbage and he is going to do everything using executive powers,” Ambassador Mutsvangwa said.

Mr Chamisa early this week conceded defeat in the battle for the control of the heart and soul of the opposition party and dropped the name MDC Alliance in favour of the CCC, which observers say is a euphemism for Chamisa Chete Chete that epitomises his megalomaniac tendencies.

The party has also adopted the colour yellow instead of red and is expected to come up with a new slogan.