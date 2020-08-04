- COMMAND HEALTH:President Mnangagwa has appointed RTD Gen VP Chiwenga as Minister of Health and Childcare with immediate effect.
- 'OFFENCE-DRIVING WHILE BLACK'- UK COPS STOP BLACK PLAYER for driving posh car
- ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu who had said, "Hashtags come and go, but ZANU PF (@ZANUPF_Official) endures beyond the trending. Actually, we are the trend-setter. Above all, #ZimbabweanLivesMatter in the heart of ZANU PF's existence. This will remain beyond the trending."
- BEITBRIDGE Border Post closed yesterday after 5 Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) employees, tested positive for COVID-19
- MNANGAGWA'S NEPHEW, ZANU PF Harare South MP Tongai Mnangagwa tests Covid-19 positive
ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu who had said, “Hashtags come and go, but ZANU PF (@ZANUPF_Official) endures beyond the trending. Actually, we are the trend-setter. Above all, #ZimbabweanLivesMatter in the heart of ZANU PF’s existence. This will remain beyond the trending.”
ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu who had said, “Hashtags come and go, but ZANU PF (@ZANUPF_Official) endures beyond the trending. Actually, we are the trend-setter. Above all, #ZimbabweanLivesMatter in the heart of ZANU PF’s existence. This will remain beyond the trending.”