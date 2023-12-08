- WESTERN DIPLOMATS call CHAMISA incompetent or a Zanu- PF front.
- ZEC removes CCC recalled MPs from ballot papers
- BREAKING NEWS: Passport-Free Travel Between Zimbabwe and Botswana using only national IDs for citizens of both countries
- ZIMBABWE BLOW as Britain scraps dependent visa for migrant workers
- 'US, UK AND OTHER SANCTIONS to blame for drug shortages in Zimbabwe according to Zanu- PF'
ZEC removes CCC recalled MPs from ballot papers
ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COUNCIL (ZEC): removes CCC recalled MPs from ballot papers
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has declared the disqualification of recalled CCC MPs who had registered to contest in the by-elections scheduled for December 9, 2023. The decision comes after a legal challenge, as detailed in matter HCH7543/23, resulting in the nullification of the candidacy of the following individuals:
- Sibanda Dubeko Prince Moyo
- Bright Vanya
- Nkomo Veliswe
- Toffa Jasmine
- Mlilo Stabile
- Sibanda Pashor Raphael
- Watson Nicola Jane
- Gono Ereck
- Zana Evidence Sunungurai
- Ncube Morgan
- Manduna Obert
- Dube Janeth
- Makaza Desmond
- Shoko Gideon
- Sibanda Tendai
- Moyo Anastasia
- Gabuzza Joel
- Chimhini David
- Ncube Siphiwe
- Sibanda Felix
- Zivira Helen
- Madzikana Mativenga
According to the court order, the electoral commission is now mandated not to include the names of the disqualified individuals in the preparation of the ballot papers for the upcoming by-elections. Consequently, the commission is in the process of withdrawing all previously printed and distributed ballot papers to the respective constituencies.
In compliance with the court order, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will reprint and redistribute ballots without the names of the disqualified candidates. However, it is emphasized that this adjustment will not impact the overall number of ballots to be printed, which remains consistent with the figures communicated in the notice published on November 27, 2023.
The Printing and Minting Company will continue to be responsible for the printing of the revised ballots. Byo24