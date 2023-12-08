ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COUNCIL (ZEC): removes CCC recalled MPs from ballot papers

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has declared the disqualification of recalled CCC MPs who had registered to contest in the by-elections scheduled for December 9, 2023. The decision comes after a legal challenge, as detailed in matter HCH7543/23, resulting in the nullification of the candidacy of the following individuals:

Sibanda Dubeko Prince Moyo

Bright Vanya

Nkomo Veliswe

Toffa Jasmine

Mlilo Stabile

Sibanda Pashor Raphael

Watson Nicola Jane

Gono Ereck

Zana Evidence Sunungurai

Ncube Morgan

Manduna Obert

Dube Janeth

Makaza Desmond

Shoko Gideon

Sibanda Tendai

Moyo Anastasia

Gabuzza Joel

Chimhini David

Ncube Siphiwe

Sibanda Felix

Zivira Helen

Madzikana Mativenga

According to the court order, the electoral commission is now mandated not to include the names of the disqualified individuals in the preparation of the ballot papers for the upcoming by-elections. Consequently, the commission is in the process of withdrawing all previously printed and distributed ballot papers to the respective constituencies.

In compliance with the court order, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will reprint and redistribute ballots without the names of the disqualified candidates. However, it is emphasized that this adjustment will not impact the overall number of ballots to be printed, which remains consistent with the figures communicated in the notice published on November 27, 2023.

The Printing and Minting Company will continue to be responsible for the printing of the revised ballots. Byo24