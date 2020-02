ZENGEZA WEST MDC MP, SIKHALA ACQUITTED by Judge Mawadze of charges of plotting to topple President Mnangagwa through staging a coup.

ZENGEZA WEST MDC MP, JOB SIKHALA ACQUITTED by High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze of charges of plotting to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Job Sikhala has been found not guilty and acquitted him of charges of plotting to topple Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa by staging a coup in Zimbabwe

There was commotion outside the Masvingo court today by members of the public, which forced police to use water canons to disperse the crowd gathered outside the court awaiting handing down of judgment.

Initially Justice Mawadze had to adjourn court proceedings at as tear smoke fired by police filled the courtroom. Sibusiso Ngwenya

