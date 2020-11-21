Zim, Comoros Islands, Bots and eSwatini had been kicked out of the disqualified from Total Under-17 Cup of Nations for fielding over-age players or age cheating.

Zimbabwe, Comoros Islands, Botswana and eSwatini had been kicked out of the Total Under-17 Cup of Nations for fielding over-age players or age cheating.

Zimbabwe has been disqualified from the Costa zonal qualifier for the Total Under-17 Cup of Nations for fielding over-age players. In a statement last night, Costa said Zimbabwe, Comoros Islands, Botswana and eSwatini had been kicked out of the tournament for age cheating.

“The disqualification of Botswana, Comoros Islands, eSwatini and Zimbabwe from the 2020 Cosa-fa Men’s Under-17 Championship on the basis of fielding over-age players has forced a reset of the competition which will now start on Sunday:’ Cosafa said.

“…The quartet all had at least one player fail their magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans that were conducted in the host country prior to the start of the competition:’ It said MRS scans are used across the world to determine player eligibility. “

Doctors look for bone fusions in the human wrist, which are highly unlikely to occur before the age of 17, with a more than 99% accuracy rate. If the fused bone can be seen on the MRI scans, then it is proof that the player is older than 17.’ – News Day