- 32 Zimbabweans who arrived, today from UK aboard Ethiopian airlines, have been placed on a 21-day-quarantine.
- ESWATINI (FORMERLY CALLED SWAZILAND) King Mswati III , is reportedly in a critical condition at Manzana Royal Hospital in a critical condition , struggling to breathe due to coronavirus.
- Oppah Muchinguri, the Zimbabwe's defence minister said Covid-19 is God's "punishment" of the US and Europe for imposing sanctions against members of the ruling regime over human rights abuses.
- ZIM DOCTORS warn that coronavirus cases will rise sharply in the final days of the lockdown, as the virus will have spread
- British Medical Association (BMA), warning, says there is no doubt that the lack of (PPE) will result in Corona-Virus Infection
ZIM DOCTORS warn that coronavirus cases will rise sharply in the final days of the lockdown, as the virus will have spread
ZIM DOCTORS warn that coronavirus cases will rise sharply in the final days of the lockdown, as the virus will have spread