- DONALD TRUMP CONCEDES AND SAYS HE WILL LEAVE WHITE HOUSE if electoral college votes for Joe Biden.
- TRUMP PUSHING THROUGH DOZENS OF LAST MINUTE POLICY CHANGES – including use of firing squads-Five more federal executions are scheduled in the weeks before Joe Biden enters the White House
- WAR VETERANS HAVE APPROACHED THE HIGH COURT DEMANDING US$364 000 and $78 000 each in pension arrears, dating back to 2008 when they claim to have been denied their dues despite government's undertaking to pay them and send their children to school, among other benefits..
- BULAWAYO GIRLS College closes due to Covid-19 detected after an Upper Six students leavers’ party.
- ZIM proposes the removal of second-hand vehicles aged 10 years and above, from the Open General Import Licence.
Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube has proposed the removal of second-hand motor vehicles aged 10 years and above, from the date of manufacture at the time of importation, from the Open General Import Licence.
Prof Mthuli Ncube said this while presented a ZWL$421.6 billion budget on Thursday.
“Mr Speaker Sir, about US$1.3 billion was spent on imported buses, light commercial and passenger motor vehicles from 2015 to September 2020. This is despite the existence of capacity by the local motor industry to assemble the above-mentioned range of motor vehicles. Furthermore, due to lack of effective standards and regulation, road unworthy vehicles, which, in some instances fail to meet environmental and safety standards, find their way onto the market.
“In line with the NDS1, which underscores value addition, I propose to remove second-hand motor vehicles aged 10 years and above, from the date of manufacture at the time of importation, from the Open General Import Licence. In the interim, commercial vehicles such as tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving equipment and other specialised vehicles used in mining and construction will be exempt from this requirement,” said Ncube.
Most of Zimbabwe’s imports are on Open General Import Licence (OGIL) and do not require import licences or permits. – Byo24