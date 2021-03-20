ZIMBABWE ADMINISTERS VACCINES to teach the immune system how to create antibodies that protect people from diseases such as meningitis , whooping cough, tetanus, diphtheria, hepatitis B, measles, polio, tuberculosis (TB) in children, pneumococcal pneumonia, and rotavirus diarrhoea and they are given at a time, people are too young to question anything yet today, people in their wisdom or rather none of it at all spread conspiracy theories about covid 19 vaccines for a deadly global pandemic. People must realise that the only way out of this pandemic is for people to be vaccinated and stop listening to all this nonsense about vaccines. Different countries have various vaccines depending on the diseases that are existent. If anyone wanted to do as these conspiracy theories claim, they would have done it already with all other vaccines, besides, why not just add it to the water that we all drink, the air we breathe, standard food and anything else one takes and no one would ever know. For countries to restart their economies and return to normalcy , we all need to be responsible and be vaccinated. Lets be realistic, while no one wants any control, can anyone realistically imagine a future where those who have been vaccinated are exposed to continuos covid-19 by being on public transport such as buses, trains, trams, planes, at work in offices, supermarkets, pubs, churches, communal stair cases, floor lifts and other places where two or more people are close by those who fail to see the importance of eradicating this deadly pandemic,..just a thought! Wake up people, do the right thing, be responsible, don’t just think of yourself, think of others especially children, the vulnerable and future descendants. We all need to demonstrate maturity and responsibility now. Vaccination will help curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya.I HAD, PFIZER BIONTECH, COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 vaccination on 4/2/21, at a local Hospital, and I’m due for a second dose on 15 Feb 2021Please ignore conspiracy stories spreading about covid vaccines, including religious and medical stories designed to instill fear, panic and cause mayhem amongst the people. I can confirm that on Friday 4/2/21, I went to a local hospital and received a painless quick arm jab of the PFIZER BIONTECH from Belgium and spent 15 minutes with others in an adjoining waiting room before leaving, all fit and fine just like I’d gone to a local shop for a pint of fresh milk.It is known that COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 can, generally cause mild or moderate side effects , such as pain or fever to some people, but not everybody gets them.The majority of side effects disappear within a few days of appearing. Pain or fever can be treated by medicines for pain and fever such as paracetamol.Side effects may occur with following frequencies:Very common: may affect more than 1 in 10 peoplepain at injection sitetirednessheadachemuscle painchillsjoint painfeverCommon: may affect up to 1 in 10 peopleinjection site swellingredness at injection sitenauseaUNCOMMON: may affect up to 1 in 100 peopleenlarged lymph nodesfeeling unwellRare side effects: may affect up to 1 in 1,000 peopletemporary one sided facial droopingNot known (cannot be estimated from the available data)severe allergic reactionBasically, it is ridiculous to imagine that, as covid-19 spreads like wild fire , killing and infecting hundreds of thousands of people, governments worldwide intend to control, kill, infect or harm people, with the vaccines.People must realise that the vaccine will not stop one being infected by covid , however it will help one to avoid serious side effects, and hospitalisation in the event that one is infected, generally not stop one from being infected but minimise the chances of a severe side effect. Iam alive, fit and fine and had no reaction when I received my vaccination on 4/2/21. I am due to receive my second vaccination on 15 April 2021. Lets all fight this virus and stem its spread, work towards bringing normal life back. Children need to go back to school, enjoy playing outside with friends. People need to enjoy normal life such as shopping, socialising, gathering, games, clubs, church, travel and much more that the whole world has lost out in a year since the outbreak of this deadly virus. The sooner we all unite and work as one in, this fight. the sooner normal life is restored. For the adult population, we can generally live with the losses and changes but it takes a united, spirited effort to fight for the future of all the children being raised in this crisis, especially those yet to come and future descendants worldwide. I hope this article has been a positive eye opener to all and helps people make up their minds. Vaccination is harmless, ignore the conspiracy stories,..get your jab!PFIZER BIONTECH is Belgian made and stored in hospital because it is kept at -70 degrees while the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine is stored at regular fridge temperature such as in GP surgeries. See diagram Sibusiso Ngwenya