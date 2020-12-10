- A ZIMBABWEAN BEITBRIDGE MAN KILLED HIS three-year-old step daughter because she was crying when he wanted to catch some sleep .
- MNANGAGWA'S MILITARISED ZANU PF REGIME, RUTHLESSLY DESTROYS 150 Budiriro high-density suburb houses in Harare leaving desperate residents, who sleeping in the open .
- ZIMBABWE ALWAYS LED BY FOREIGNERS-South African Lobengula, British Ian Smith, Malawian Robert Mugabe, Zambian Mnangagwa, what a docile people!
- MDC-T PRESIDENT THOKOZANI KHUPE HAS RECALLED THE MAYORS of Chinhoyi, Chegutu and Bindura and several councillors for refusing to cross over to her party after they continued to align themselves to the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.
- MUCHATO MASVINU THE ZANU PF DISTRICT CHAIRPERSON FOR Chirumanzu District in the Midlands province drowned after he tried to cross a flooded river to cast his vote during the party's District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections.
