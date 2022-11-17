ZIMBABWE BINDURA grade 3 (9) year old girl falls pregnant

- CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala was yesterday denied bail again, with a Harare magistrate claiming the politician has shown wanton disregard of previous court orders.
In another shocking incident, a nine-year-old at Kambira primary is 27 weeks pregnant Bulawayo24.com has learnt.The pregnancy came to light after suspicious school authorities took the grade 3 girl to Bindura Hospital on Wednesday and she tested positive.Police said they are investigating the matter.Two suspected juveniles were picked up last night and are assisting police with investigations.The incident comes three days after another nine-year-old girl from Masekesa village in Tsholotsho gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.Source – Byo24News.