- ZIMBABWE commissions the first 23 of 133 fire tenders from Belarus for it's 92 local authorities.
- 'Prophet Makandiwa predicts a resounding victory for Zanu- PF in Zimbabwe's forthcoming 23 August 2023 general election'
- Ex Health Minister Henry Madzorere, tipped as next Kwekwe mayor by Chamisa
- FORMER (ZUD) leader Margret Dongo endorses (CCC) CHAMISA ahead of next week's general election
- EFF ZIMBABWE leader Innocent Ndibali endorses MNANGAGWA for President
ZIMBABWE commissions the first 23 of 133 fire tenders from Belarus for it’s 92 local authorities.
ZIMBABWE commissions the first 23 of 133 fire tenders from Belarus for it’s 92 local authorities.