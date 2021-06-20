- A Zim V/Falls COP, Constable Bright Ndlovu 28 stabbed his wife 21 ten times because she would not accept a second wife.
- 41 YEARS AFTER ZIMBABWE'S INDEPENDENCE, over 51% Matebeleland households, 79% Binga 61% Nkayi practice caveman open defecation under Mnangagwa's militarised Zanu PF regime.
- WIFE OF BLACK MAN Lindani Myeni killed by Honolulu Police demands justice: 'If it was me, I'd still be alive''
- ZIMBABWE COVID-19 - After 57 deaths in two weeks, Zimbabwe had 10 covid deaths in the last 24 hours.
- 'Mnangagwa allegedly asked by MDCT leader Mwonzora to scrap by elections'
