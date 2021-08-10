Zimbabwe COVID LOCKDOWN extended, 14 days, business 8am, curfew dusk till dawn due to deaths and infections

Zimbabwe COVID LOCKDOWN extended, 14 days, business 8am, curfew dusk till dawn due to covid infections and death

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has extended the level four national lockdown by a further two weeks to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a televised address, the President said although the pandemic was being managed, the number of deaths and new cases being recorded remain a source of worry.

President Mnangagwa urged citizens to comply with the national level four lockdown as the country moves towards flattening the curve.

He urged citizens to take up the Covid-19 vaccination programme which Government is rolling out.

Under the level four national lockdown, businesses are expected to operate from 8AM to 3:30 PM while a dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed.

Intercity travelling remains banned to contain the spread of new infections. – chroncile