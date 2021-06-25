ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS The majority will readily vote for the opposition, a tree, lamp post, street light or wild animal as long as Zanu pf falls, Wake up Zimbabwe!

Every five years for the last 20 years , we all know that 2023 elections will be a non event. I have always warned voters for the last 20 years that participating in any flawed election, where the Zanu PF government deliberately fails to enact legal, media and political reforms is nothing other than escorting Zanu pf to yet another election victory, otherwise simply a dying if not spent opposition force’s attempt to seek relevance.

Lest you forget, Mnangagwa is a product of the Mugabe regime, having worked with the late draconian President Robert Gabriel Mugabe for over 55 years and replacing Mugabe with Mnangagwa is simply no change, the system remains.

Zimbabwe has always been a military regime from the time of Mugabe at Independence on 18 April 1980. This is the military that fought the liberation war against British rule under the Ian Smith Regime fifty years ago.

The people must realise that the same military having walked the long, winding narrow rough road with Mugabe, are the same people who removed him from power through a military coup on 14 November 2017.

It is this military which then brought Mnangagwa from exile, having escaped Mugabe and made him President of Zimbabwe then shot and killed several people in the 2018 elections yet no one has ever been arrested for the daylight killings in the capital city Harare. Right there is what I have always warned about, this is a military regime that came into power by the BULLET (war of independence) and no BALLOT will remove the military from power.

There are over fife million Zimbabweans living in the diaspora because of Mnangagwa’s militarised Zanu pf corruption, lack of constitutionalism, no Rule of law, disregard for the people and monopolisation of wealth and power.

It comes as no surprise that Patrick Chinamasa the Zanu-PF acting political commissar states catergorically states that the ‘diaspora 5 million Zimbabweans cannot vote until Western sanctions are removed’ .

Patrick Chinamasa adamantly declared that the Zanu PF ruling party will not entertain calls for a diaspora vote until Western sanctions are removed otherwise allowing the over 5 million Zimbabweans living abroad to participate in the country’s polls would be a disadvantage to the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu PF’s party, whose leaders are under a travel ban to western countries, thereby placing them at a disadvantage if political candidates in Zimbabwe are to travel abroad to campaign. It is no secret that Zimbabweans living abroad in political exile including economic refugees across the diaspora , contribute massively to the nation’s economy through remittances US$1 billion in 2020, and maintain relative stability, supporting those at home .

They desperately seek to see Zimbabwe move forward less the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. The majority will readily vote for the opposition, be it a tree, lamp post, street light or wild animal as long as Zanu pf falls.

Patrick Chinamasa, claims, “If you want a diaspora vote, first level the playing field by removing sanctions, so that Zanu-PF can go there and campaign freely without being vetted against sanctions.

“We will not allow those in the diaspora the right to vote because we are under sanctions in those countries.

“I cannot go to campaign in the United Kingdom because of sanctions as we all know and as long as that situation persists, we will say no vote to people in the diaspora because we will be allowing only those who have been asking for sanctions to have access to that electorate.

“That of course is not acceptable, and we will not allow it. Sanctions must fall and then we will start talking about diaspora vote.”

Without legal, media and political reforms, the military is here to stay, 2023 is a non event only designed to legitimise military rule, otherwise, no change,…Wake up Zimbabwe! We cannot continue to blame the military for everything while we participate in these flawed elections without change.

The opposition are equally responsible for the people’s suffering as they encourage people to participate in flawed elections, knowing very well that we are simply escorting the militarised Zanu pf regime to an election where we will always lose and many opposition people die, while Zimbabweans continue to suffer and the nation is a laughing stock of the world.

It is time the opposition recognises that voting is an important part of the political process in a democracy but because of voter apathy, the people are tired!

For 20 years I have constantly stated that the only way of dealing with the military regime is for the opposition to unite as we all face a common enemy, the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime, formerly the Mugabe militarised Zanu pf regime.

The united opposition need to call for Round Table Talks with the military regime and seek an end to Zanu pf corruption, lack of constitutionalism, no Rule of law, disregard for the people and monopolisation of wealth and power.

The opposition need to assure these filthy rich corrupt Zanu pf military who have benefitted massively from the collapse of Zimbabwe, that their ill gotten wealth including, farms, game reserves mines, businesses, houses and more, will not be touched by the incoming government. With this in place, the military will be able to give the country back to the people and establish democracy.

The military must all return to barracks and rural areas must be demilitarised, while opposition and activists should be allowed to hold campaigns and voter education without fear of the military.

With all this in place, we can then have a caretaker government made up of the opposition , in place for a year while we prepare for free and fair elections and then we can have a peaceful democratic election exercise amongst ourselves, less the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime.

There is absolutely no point to talk about 2023 elections without these issues being addressed. Any Zimbabwean who still talks about participating in a flawed 2023 election is either brainwashed or simply has ulterior motives as we know, short of all these issues I have presented, you will not remove the military regime. Opposition should stop wasting the people’s time by seeking relevance in a flawed exercise where they know very well its a meaningless exercise.

Sibusiso Ngwenya