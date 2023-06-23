Eleven candidates will contest Zimbabwe’s presidential election on August 23, the commission running the elections announced on Thursday.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said 21 candidates submitted their nomination papers on Wednesday, but 10 were not accepted for various reasons including failing to pay the US$20,000 fee or not having enough nominations from registered voters. Each candidate was required to have 10 nominations from each of the country’s 10 provinces.

ZEC’s deputy chairman Rodney Kiwa told the state-run Zimpapers Television News that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, leader of Zanu-PF, and his main rival Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) both had their papers accepted.

Ex-cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere will also be on the ballot as an independent, joined by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora; Lovemore Madhuku of NCA; Joseph Busha of Free Zim Congress; Trust Chikohora of ZCPD; Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP; Wilbert Archbald Mubaiwa of NPC, Gwinyai Muzorewa of UANC and Harry Peter Wilson of DOP.

Kiwa said other lists of successful candidates for the National Assembly and local authority elections would be released by June 30 to give room for aggrieved candidates to mount court appeals.

Kiwa said a number of double candidates for one unnamed party – believed to be the CCCC – were recorded in Harare, Bulawayo and Masvingo. The CCC says unapproved candidates forged signatures and has vowed to take legal action.

