ZIMBABWE has declared three days of national mourning — starting Friday 18/6/21 — for the late founding Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda 1964 to 1991, who died on Thursday.

President Mnangagwa urged churches to pray for Kaunda and Father Ribeiro who also passed away on the same day.

The Zambian founding father who ruled Zambia from 1964 to 1991, died at a hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.

He was among the last giants of Pan-Africanism who were at the forefront in the fight to dislodge colonialists from Africa. His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from across the globe.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said for the duration of the three days, the country’s flag will fly at half-half-mast in honour of the late Pan-Africanist.

“Following the demise of our region’s last surviving elder statesman, leader of the Frontline States in the struggle against colonialism, and founding President of Sister Republic of Zambia, the Government of Zimbabwe has decided to declare three days of national mourning in honour of the dear departed.

“For the duration of these three days of mourning which start today, Friday, June 18, 2021, flags will fly half-mast throughout the country.

“Government further encourages all religious organisations to pray for the late President, and for Father Rebeiro who also passed away yesterday,” President Mnangagwa said.

Condolences have been pouring for the iconic African statesman who was beloved both in his native Zambia and abroad. From around the world, people eulogised the death of the Zambian first President.

In his condolence message to Zambian President Edgar Lungu, the President said Africa has been robbed of an exemplary Father who selflessly helped liberate Southern Africa.

“It was with a sense of shock and deep sorrow that I learned of the passing on of His Excellency Dr Kenneth Kaunda, the founding President of the Republic of Zambia.

“The passing on of this renowned Pan Africanist and elder statesman has robbed the Kaunda family of an exemplary Father, an astute politician, and leader whose immense contribution to the liberation of Southern African countries from colonial rule is well documented and acknowledged by the international community.

“On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our most sincere condolences to you, and through you to the Kaunda family, the Government, and people of Zambia, on this sad loss,” said President Mnangagwa.

Zambia declared 21 days of mourning for the liberation hero, while other Sadc states like Botswana have also declared days of mourning for the man affectionately known as KK.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Zimbabwe has opened a book of condolences for the late President Kaunda.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Zimbabwe wishes to inform that a book of condolences for Zambia’s beloved founding father, icon and global statesman His Excellency, Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, first president of the Republic of Zambia who died on June 17, 2021 will be open for signing at the embassy starting on Monday June 21, 2021 from 09 hours to 16 hours for 21 days.” Chronicle