‘ZIMBABWE IS A MILITARY STATE and as such, it will not allow (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa to become president’-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Addressing a crowd at the national youth day in Harare on Monday, he said his Zanu PF government is prepared to deal decisively with opponents.

Wake up Zimbabwe, these are highly loaded statements which don’t need much to interpret. We have seen since time immemorial how Zanu PF reacts once cornered through losing to opposition or by any potential threats.I repeat, any opposition can gather thousands in rallies, but its meaningless numbers as their votes count for nothing in any vote without Electoral Reforms in place.

Opposition leaders have to realise that the people are suffering and this has been happening all along, case in point see my photos including protesting 30 years ago as a student at the University of Zimbabwe against oppressive authority.That was a tumultuous 3 years of running battles against the brutal Zanu PF regime led by the late former President Robert Mugabe.

As students, we were brutalised by the riot police daily with baton sticks and tear gas and to date, 30 years later, nothing has changed! ZIMBABWE IS A MILITARY STATE and as such, it will not allow Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa to become president’ according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It is important for opposition leaders to recognise that Zimbabweans irrespective of who they are, white or black, young or old, opposition or even Zanu Pf itself, face a common enemy to the nation’s progress.

With this in mind, it is imperative that opposition unite under one umbrella body and fight a common enemy as one through the ballot. There is a need for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) body to avail the voter’s roll to be assessed by opposition.

The military must return to barracks where they belong, not the government and all public bodies as the current situation. Rural areas must be opened up to opposition to run credible voter education campaigns by basically demilitarising them.At present we have anything between 5 and 6 million people scattered across the diaspora, mainly fleeing Zanu PF oppression , yet the government does not allow external voting because they are fully aware that this would automatically floor Zanu pf.

For you to understand the power of the gun, which has always ruled Zimbabwe, look at who are the powers in place. President Mnangagwa worked with Mugabe for 55 years, do you honestly believe that he can give you anything different from what his mentor Mugabe taught him as the way to keep Zanu pf in power for life under the one party state they would prefer to have?

It is simply a waste of time for any opposition leader to participate in flawed elections without Electoral Reforms in place. It will yet again be nothing more than escorting Zanu Pf to another election victory. Why participate in an election when we know the outcome already? Opposition must stop wasting people’s time by drawing them into flawed elections without being accountable for the deaths and suffering that follow because of their failure to press for change first otherwise its simply a money making scheme and seeking relevance.

The same military and government are led by powerful elderly military leaders who have been with Zanu pf from the early 1960The Mugabe faction formed the Patriotic Front with ZAPU in 1976, and became known as ZANU was formed on 8 August 1963.

Remember , Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) was a militant organisation which fought against white minority rule by the British under Ian Smith led government in Rhodesia.Zanu PF then formed as a split from the Zimbabwe African People’s Union in 1975 into wings loyal to Robert Mugabe (ZANU–PF) and Ndabaningi Sithole ZANU – Ndonga.

I say Mnangagwa’s statement is a loaded statement as Zanu PF has never demilitarised. Look at waht happens in each election and espections elections every 5 years in the last 22 years. People are butchered, tortured, disappear and die, yet not single military leader has ever been brought before the courts to be prosecuted for their crimes against humanity.

As for Zanu PF, simply draw back to the over 20,000 unarmed Ndebele civilians mercilessly butchered by Zanu PF under Mugabe. To date no one has ever been brought to account for such horrors, yet the thousands are in caves, wells, mines and unmarked mass graves across Matebeleland and Midlands courtesy of the Zanu PF government. Remember President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the then Head of State Security and CIO while Vice President Chiwenga was the Head of 1 Brigade in Bulawayo, the control point for all gukurahundi deployment. Do you really think he would want to leave power and be hauled before courts over all horrors under the Zanu PF government? They have all records of all deployments, names and records of all soldiers behind each slaughter but fear accountability for what they signed off and legitimised at that time.It is absurd to imagine that the same militarised state would want to lose all their ill gotten wealth they have built up and potentially die in prison for their crimes against humanity? They have amassed millions as a generational wealth for their children, grand children and descendants and are at a level , no one can ever catch up with in this life. Losing an election is not an option to them, and thats why you have been warned: ‘ZIMBABWE IS A MILITARY STATE and as such, it will not allow Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa to become president’-President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Need I say more? WAKE UP ZIMBABWE,….DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya