Zimbabwe is among SADC countries facing an acute shortage of food along with Zambia, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Food Programme has said. It is estimated that over five million Zimbabweans are food insecure.

According to an early warning analysis of acute food insecurity hotspots report jointly compiled by the Food and Agriculture Organisation and WFP in October, the key drivers of food insecurity include soaring food prices, reduced crop production and economic downturn in the country.

