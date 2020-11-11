- SOUTH AFRICA COPS ISSUE A WARRANT for the arrest of Ace Magashule, a top official of the governing African National Congress party, a spokeswoman for the country's elite Hawks police unit said on Tuesday.
- Zimbabwe is among SADC countries facing an acute shortage of food along with Zambia, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Food Programme has said. It is estimated that over five million Zimbabweans are food insecure.
- THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T national spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni has appeared in court facing a rape charge.
- Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza has been fingered in a $66 000 fuel scam by his aide who told the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday that he took 19 000 litres of fuel with the minister's knowledge.
- High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere has asked Mnangagwa to probe Chief Justice Malaba, interference with judges' independence as its a danger to the judicial system.
According to an early warning analysis of acute food insecurity hotspots report jointly compiled by the Food and Agriculture Organisation and WFP in October, the key drivers of food insecurity include soaring food prices, reduced crop production and economic downturn in the country.
