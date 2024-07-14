Zimbabwe opposition parties should unite to fight Zanu-PF-Morgen Komichi

Zimbabwe opposition parties should unite to fight ZANU PF – Morgan Komichi

It is very vital to unite the opposition people so that we can fight zanupf together.

After the death of President Morgan Tsvangirayi the opposition has hardly fought Zanupf, instead we have been fighting amongst ourselves. After 2018 elections instead of putting pressure on Zanupf we went on to recall MPs.

After 2023 elections we are still recalling each other.

Guys ask yourself when are we going to fight Zanupf. Do we know what we want as opposition? Opposition is now doing the work of Zanupf. It is Zanupf which should fight the opposition.

Opposition Movements must unite and go back to the values and revive the legacy of President Morgan Richard Tsvangirayi. The struggle was sweet during Tsvangirayi’s days.

I call and appeal upon you all ladies and gentlemen to unite. Together we can make the Mass Democratic Struggle great again Sen Morgen Komichi

Source – Morgen Komichi