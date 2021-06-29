- HUNDREDS WERE LEFT HOMELESS this week as Mnangagwa's militarised Zanu pf regime demolished Houses in Diamond Park, Melfort between Harare and Marondera Zimbabwe.
- South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months by the highest court in the country.
- Zimbabwe recorded 13 more Covid-19 related deaths and 842 more new covid infections in the last 24-hours with hotspots suburbs in Bulawayo recording all the 57 cases in the city. All the cases are local transmissions.
- SOUTH AFRICA PROPOSES legalising women marrying multiple husbands
- THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) says Gukurahundi is the “top conflict” that it is aiming to resolve while distancing itself from sentiments made by one of its commissioners Obert Gutu.
