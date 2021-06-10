- Serious water woes have hit Norton Town following the cutting off of water supplies by Harare City Council over a US$2 million debt.
- The Kariba district Covid-19 taskforce to swoop on houseboat gigs, bottle stores and shebeens after a current surge in covid-19 infections.
- ZIMBABWE recorded 17 Covid-19 deaths in the last three days, while 111 new cases were reported yesterday.
- A MUM AND and her 3 children died when she steered her car on to the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on with a lorry, just months after the family lost everything in a fire at their home, an inquest has heard.
- A gang of seven men mudered a man at Shangani Business Centre in Fort Rixon with an axe, bricks, bottles and a spanner
All the cases were local transmissions.
Five deaths were reported yesterday and six each on Monday and Tuesday.
New Covid-19 cases had been kept low for about three months now, but a possible abandonment by some citizens of face masks, social distancing and hand washing protocols, might have occasioned the present spike.
In an update last night, the Ministry of Health and Child Care conceded that there “has been an increase in cases over the last seven days”, with the highest peak of 111 cases yesterday.
On Monday, Zimbabwe recorded 49 new cases and 83 cases on Tuesday. All the cases were local transmissions, which tend to worry health experts.
Yesterday, 3 427 tests done while 161 new recoveries were reported. Active cases are now 893 nationally.
As of 3pm yesterday, Zimbabwe had 75 hospitalised cases, of which eight are asymptomatic, 57 are mild to moderate, nine are severe and one is in the intensive care unit.
Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe in March last year, 39 432 cases have been recorded, 36 917 recoveries and 1 622 deaths.
Meanwhile, the vaccination drive got a boost yesterday after diamond miner, Alrosa Zimbabwe, delivered 25 000 Sputnik V vaccines.
Yesterday, 523 people received their first dose, bringing the cumulative for first dose to 689 920, while 4 651 got their second jabs, taking the total to 394 063. Herald