Zimbabwe, recorded 62 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

- BRITAIN slaps sanctions on Mnangagwa's nephew Kudakwashe Tagwirei and companies.
- 14 deported Zimbabweans arrived this morning while two Zimbabweans jumped off Colbrook 2nd floor deportation centre in UK
- Three Zimbabwean armed robbers and a South African man are on the run after escaping from police custody on Wednesday evening while being transported from Polokwane Central Correctional facility to Mokopane in Limpopo province.
- ZIMBABWE RECORDED 62 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hour period All cases are local transmissions.
