ZIMBABWE reported 4 Covid-19 deaths and 64 new cases in the last 24-hours



So far, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 1 626 while the national recovery rate stands at 94 percent.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 1 089 506 people having been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday. A total of 532 people received the first dose yesterday while 4 991 people got the second jab. The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 58 yesterday from 57

All the 64 new cases are local transmissions.

As of June 9, 2021 at 3PM, there were 74 people who were hospitalised of which two were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 45 had mild to moderate symptoms. Seven patients had severe symptoms while 20 were asymptomatic. According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, two deaths were recorded in Bulawayo and another two in Harare.

Matabeleland South had the highest number of 14 new cases followed by Bulawayo which had 12 new cases. Harare had 11 cases while Masvingo had nine cases. Manicaland recorded five cases followed by Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West with four cases each. Matabeleland North province had three new cases while Midlands had two cases.

"As of June 10 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 39 496 confirmed cases, 36 940 recoveries and 1 626 deaths," reads the statement.