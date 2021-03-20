- Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) detective Lloyd Muchachiona (32) was stabbed to death yesterday at Craft Centre in Gokwe CBD market when he was walking towards Mapfungautsi suburb in the company of his friend.
- MDC-T LEADER MWONZORA ORDERS MDC T MPs to cease chanting slogans that denigrate Mnangagwa and instead, engage Zanu-PF on meaningful national issues respectfully as adults through constructive debate
- Pfizer warns EU to back down on Covid vaccine threats to UK after EU , threats to block the export of vaccines into UK, because EU “heavily” depends on UK for vital ingredients.
- THE late Vice-Presiden Joshua Nkomo's son Sibangilizwe nominated to contest for the opposition Zapu presidency.
- 'A MALE UK Warwickshire , West Midlands cop convicted of assaulting a woman has been spared prison, sparking criticism from a leading MP that the “system fails women and protects men'.
Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the deceased was approached by two accused persons Jephat Manoti and Bruce Nzungu from behind who were shouting violently that,” mapurisa munoda kutonetsa” (police officers you are troubling us). The duo stabbed Muchachiona twice on the left thigh and his friend Fanuel Chirira (36) on the shoulder who managed to escape before collapsing.
The deceased body awaits postmortem and the matter is still under investigation.- Byo24