ZIMBABWE TIGHTENS COVID-19 LOCKDOWN-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his cabinet have resolved to impose stiffer lockdown measures to combat the spread of the deadly Coronvirus pandemic.

Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana posted on Twitter that Cabinet approved that current lockdown restrictions be tightened, while localised lockdowns are introduced in hotspot areas and any further re-opening of the economy be halted.

Mangwana added that the government shall be the only sole authority when it comes to authorizing inter-city travels.

“Cabinet further noted with concerns that some members of a religious sect have gathered in Manicaland for their retreat in contravention of the lockdown regulations. Cabinet has directed that the gathering should disperse.” Mangwana said, “Cabinet resolved that Govt shall be solely responsible for inter-city travel for those that really require to travel, especially to seek medical attention.”- Byo24

