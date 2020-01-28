ZIMBABWEAN COUPLE ARRESTED for murdering, and burning girl (10) in Namibia

Zimbabwean national, Edward Nkata who was implicated in the brutal murder of the ten-year-old girl whose body was found mutilated and burned beyond recognition in a skip in Windhoek North, has been arrested after a manhunt by members of the Namibian Police.

The head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the operation which saw Nkata arrested.

“Members of the police set up temporary road blocks on all possible routes that the suspect, his wife and their three children might have taken in their attempt to escape from Namibia,” she said.

Before his arrest, the Namibian police had put out an all-points bulletin requesting the public to assist in the arrest of Nkata and his wife in connection with the cold blooded murder of the young girl.

Nkata was nailed as the main suspect in the murder of the little girl whose body was mutilated and badly burned.

He corpse was discovered by a retired teacher in a municipal skip in Windhoek North on Saturday.

In their bulletin the Police said Nkata and his wife were travelling with a baby girl and two boys, aged eight and 11 while attempting to flee to Zimbabwe.

The little girl’s mother was arrested in connection with her murder. It is believed that Nkata committed the brutal act before burning down the skip situated at Ooievaar Street in an attempt to conceal the crime and flee to Zimbabwe before investigations revealed his role in the dastardly deed.

According to reports Nkata and the little girl’s mother were spotted on a CCTV footage while dragging a wheelie bin that possibly contained the victim’s body to the steel skip.

The footage led crime detectives to the door of the house where the victim stayed with her mother, the Zimbabwean couple and their three children. iHarare

