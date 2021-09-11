ZiMBABWEAN MAN WHO KILLED HIS FORMER BOSS, a Zimbabwean Shop owner in South Africa has been arrested in Zimbabwe

A 28-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean man killed his Zimbabwean employer in South Africa early this month, and was arrested after fleeing back home.

The suspect, Admire Dziko (28), who was arrested in Zimbabwe after fleeing South Africa following the murder of Elijah Boniface Mubure, yesterday appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody to September 23.

The State alleges that Mubure, a Zimbabwean-born businessman based in South Africa employed Dziko as a shop attendant in one of his shops. Dziko was, however, fired in August this year on allegations of misappropriating money. He left South Africa for Zimbabwe where he stayed briefly before going back to look for employment.

While in South Africa, Dziko teamed up with two unknown male adults and apprehended Mubure, tied and assaulted him at his home.

Mubure managed to untie himself and left the room, but met Dziko at the gate.

Dziko allegedly picked a screwdriver and stabbed the now-deceased several times on the throat, killing him on the spot.

Dziko took two cellphones and R30 000 belonging to Mubure and left for Zimbabwe. Bezel Mubure, a relative of the deceased discovered the offence and reported the matter at Cleveland Police Station, Johannesburg, South Africa under case number 10/09/21.

On September 7 this year, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information that the accused person committed murder in South Africa on September 2, 2021.

Detectives reacted to information and arrested Dziko in Harare.

Dziko was interrogated, leading to the recovery of R2 000, two Samsung cellphones belonging to Mubure.

He led detectives to a house in Glen View where several other items were recovered.

Newsday.