ZIMBABWE’S Former accountant, General Daniel Muchemwa died, on Sunday morning at Dandaro Hospital in Borrowdale, Harare and the family suspects foul play

ZMBABWE’S Former accountant, General Daniel Muchemwa died, on Sunday morning at Dandaro Hospital in Borrowdale, Harare and the family suspects foul play

He passed on Sunday morning at Dandaro Hospital in Borrowdale, Harare. According to medical records, Muchemwa succumbed to cancer of the bone marrow. Mourners are gathered at Number 437 Antelope Road, Mandara.

Tension engulfed the funeral wake as some family members suspect foul play basing claims on the events preceding his death, Zim Morning Post can reveal. “Well people die on God’s time but we believe our father, brother, grandfather and friend did not die of natural causes.

“Of course he was diagnosed of cancer a few months ago and spent a bit of time at West End clinic and all but we have strong reasons to believe that he is a victim of speaking truth about corruption in this country.

“After he left his job at the ministry, some people were not happy with the way he handled his Parly appearance with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) where he is perceived to have opened the lid on the unaccounted funds abused by Sakunda under Command Agriculture,” explained a close family member who refused to be named.

“In fact, the ministry itself (led by Mthuli Ncube and George Guvamatanga) frustrated him and held on to some of his benefits like his car and part of the severance package.

“Yes, people die of cancer but since when has cancer killed a person in two months. “We had to buy 16 pints of blood because he wasn’t producing it anymore. “We suspect some people who had something to hide within the ministry or any other government department might have had a hand in the inducement of this so-called cancer. mbaretimes