ZIMBABWE’S LOOTED MONEY, slowly recovered as Acting President Chiwenga, donates a mobile X-ray machine to Angel of Hope-hmn!

ZIMBABWE’S LOOTED MONEY, slowly recovered as Acting President Chiwenga, donates a mobile X-ray machine to Angel of Hope,

On 17 February , 2018 ,First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa launched her charity foundation, Angel of Hope Foundation, to cater for the welfare and empowerment of women and children from disadvantaged backgrounds, chaired by Mrs Chipo Mtasa as a vehicle through which the First Lady would be running and implementing her development and charity programmes.

For those not familiar with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa . she loves media attention and is rumoured to have strict instructions in place for the media, such as herald , tv and radio cameras and reporters to accompany her nationally as she conducts her work, asserts her place in Zimbabwe’s history and cleans up her husband President Mnangagwa’s tarnished image.

It is now reported that Acting President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga has donated a mobile Diagnostic X-ray machine to Angel of Hope patron, First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa at Zimbabwe house today.

The Acting President said there is need to equip public hospitals with the state-of-the-art equipment to ensure access to health facilities to everyone.

“We want to provide our doctors with the modern equipment in public health institutions. I sourced the equipment after the realisation of the good works carried by the First Lady through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

“She will donate the mobile Diagnostic X-ray machine to a public hospital of her choice. We want the Angel of Hope to be the Angel of Reality,” he said.

Dr Chiwenga secured the machine from his own resources.

Speaking soon after receiving the donation, the First Lady commended the gesture by Dr Chiwenga for realising her sterling work in providing health delivery to the nation.

“I am really humbled by the donation made by the Acting President Dr Chiwenga. We expect everyone to contribute immensely to health delivery system in the country.

“We are extremely grateful for this wonderful gift from our Acting President,’’ she said.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says that, what the nation is not being told, is how much the Diagnostic X-ray machine costs, where it came from and why it has been donated to President Mnangagwa’s wife charity instead of to National hospitals,

Remember that its only after Mugabe’s death that people discovered that Mugabe never owned the 25 bedroom Blue room mansion that he lived in, but instead it was a Zanu pf property. Again , read into Mugabe’s game, he could steal millions and spend them in sprucing up the property as a Zanu pf project and no one would accuse him of theft, knowing eventually he would on retirement convert the property into a private place owned by him, easily laundering all millions spent on the property.

We are slowly inching towards the same scenario with Auxillia Mnangagwa and the ‘Angel of Hope foundation and now, Acting President Chiwenga is reported by the Zanu pf mouth piece herald to have donated a Diagnostic X-ray machine to his boss President Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia’s Hope foundation charity.

Again, read into the game, you are not being told that he has simply issued an order to the Ministry to hand over a Diagnostic X-ray machine to her Charity, how ridiculous yet the majority of hospitals do not have this machine.

This is all about giving the militarised Zanu pf regime a good name to the people. Its amazing that only esterday, Acting President Chiwenga cancelled a Muzarabani tour in Mashonaland Central, due to the poor state of the roads in the area, yet if real efforts had been made in advance roads would have been accessible or he could simply use a military helicopter because its the grassroots people who need him to see how they live. They must be shocked that a Vice president cannot access the community because of poor roads, but maybe now when the people complain about SERVICE DELIVERY IN roads and transport, housing, education, health care, water, employment, electricity and much more, the government will listen! DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya

WELCOME EVERYONE: 287,500 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 287,500 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,542 people like this and 24,580 people follow thisManages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,809https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2

herald Photo-First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa