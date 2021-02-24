- Elon Musk has lost his spot as the world's richest person to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos after the value of the entrepreneurs electric car-making firm Tesla fell sharply.
- ZIM NEEDS at least 3 000 more schools to cater for the increasing number of students and to ensure an improvement in the quality of education in Zimbabwe, a Cabinet minister has said
- Ex-Education Minister Coltart says during sanctions under his tenure, education improved, unlike the current Minister who blames sanctions for poor pass rates.
- BREAKING NEWS: '2 ex MDC Alliance, Senator Timvious and Chebundo have joined Zanu-PF Party'
- 'ZIM'S VP, SHAGGER KEMBO MORE-HARDY' says sexual exploits are well-choreographed to demean, condescend and soil his image as a national leader and patriot'
‘ZIM’S VP, SHAGGER KEMBO MORE-HARDY’ says sexual exploits are well-choreographed to demean, condescend and soil his image as a national leader and patriot’
‘ZIMBABWE’S VICE PRESIDENT, SHAGGER KEMBO MOREHARDY’ says sexual exploits are well-choreographed to demean, condescend and soil his image as a national leader and patriot’
He has distanced himself from what he described as imagined immoral unions by detractors angling to tarnish his political career as well as his standing as a national leader.
Speaking for the first time following social media news exposing his alleged multiple sexual relationships, VP Mohadi said he was a victim of political machinations peddled through voice cloning.
“Following the recent social media hype about my alleged illicit relationships with two married women, I have decided to come open and respond to the allegations being peddled by my detractors,” he said.
“Despite growing impatience because of days of weird character assassination, I wish to categorically state that the allegations being levelled against me are not only false, but well-choreographed to demean, condescend and soil my image as a national leader and patriot.” herald