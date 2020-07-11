ZNA Brighton Matura murdered his girlfriend Fungayi Tendayi and shot himself to death on Wednesday morning at Nyimo shopping centre in Sanyati.

Zimbabwe National Army Lance Corporal Brighton Matura allegedly murdered his girlfriend Fungayi Tendayi and shot himself to death on Wednesday morning at Nyimo shopping centre in Sanyati.

Two bodies were found in Tendayi’s room after the duo had spent some time together.

The deceased’s body was found lying naked on the bed facing downwards, her blankets soaked with blood, she had gunshot wounds on the right palm and her head, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

The soldier’s body was also found lying on the floor holding an AK47 rifle, it had a gunshot wound to the throat.

The two bodies were conveyed to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem by Sanyati police officers.Source – Byo24News