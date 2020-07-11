- ZNA Brighton Matura murdered his girlfriend Fungayi Tendayi and shot himself to death on Wednesday morning at Nyimo shopping centre in Sanyati.
- TWO MURDER ACCUSED INDIVIDUALS INCLUDING THE son of former Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Jason Machaya, Foster, died in a car crash on Wednesday night along the Gweru-Mvuma Road in an accident that also claimed the life of a popular Gweru gold baron who was awaiting trial for murder.
- JUST LIKE AT TSVANGIRAI'S FUNREAL IN 2018, TEMPERS ONCE AGAIN FLARED up from he rowdy, violent MDC youth in Gutu, when Khuphe, arrived to pay her last respects to the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa was burying his late mother in Gutu on Tuesday.
- THE RULING PARTY ZANU-PF YESTERDAY SAID IT WOULD DEAL HARSHLY WITH THE PLANNED PROTESTS AGAINST PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA'S government on July 31, evoking memories of killings by the army of civilians in 2018 and January last year. "To Chamisa, we say don't be a coward, you are always never found in front. If you do whatever you are threatening, come to front and face the risks," Chinamasa challenged
- FOUR PRISONERS AND ONE PRISON OFFICER at Bulawayo Prison have tested positive for Covid-19 , visitors banned countrywide, with immediate effect .
Zimbabwe National Army Lance Corporal Brighton Matura allegedly murdered his girlfriend Fungayi Tendayi and shot himself to death on Wednesday morning at Nyimo shopping centre in Sanyati.
Two bodies were found in Tendayi’s room after the duo had spent some time together.
The deceased’s body was found lying naked on the bed facing downwards, her blankets soaked with blood, she had gunshot wounds on the right palm and her head, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.
The soldier’s body was also found lying on the floor holding an AK47 rifle, it had a gunshot wound to the throat.
The two bodies were conveyed to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem by Sanyati police officers.Source – Byo24News