- TWO ZIMBABWEANS Brian Ndlovu (24) and Wilmington Shumbayaonda (27) were hire for R100 000 by a woman, Violet Mabhina in Polokwane , South Africa to kill her own mother
- ANALYSTS SAY CHAMISA'S ACTION IS “primitive and a manifestation of a full blown dictatorship” the MDC-Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa has barred its members from discussing party matters on social media platforms.
- GRADE 7, GIRL STRUCK AND KILLED WITH A STONE, by a mental patient in Mtapa, Gweru
- MDC-T LED BY THOKOZANI KHUE HAS EXPELLED MDC-A Chinhoyi Mayor, Councillor Dyke Makumbi (Ward 12), four Chinhoyi and three Chegutu councillors as the feud within the opposition party continues to cascade down to local authorities.
- COVID-19 SECOND WAVE WREAKS HAVOC across Zimbabwe
(ZRP) HAS WARNED INDIVIDUALS AND GROUPS against what it calls cyberbullying of gvt officials performing their official duties.
In a post on its official Twitter page on Monday evening, ZRP singled out Harare Provincial District Coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana as victims of cyberbullying. Police said they are aware of those who are harassing the government officials on social media sites and the suspects know that their arrest is imminent. The posts read as below:Responding to the tweet by the police, MDC Alliance (MDC-A) national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere reminded the ZRP that the Constitution of Zimbabwe gives citizens the right to challenge the government and that police have a constitutional duty to uphold and enforce the law. Section 67 (1) (d) says every Zimbabwean citizen has the right “to participate, individually or collectively, in gatherings or groups or in any other manner, in peaceful activities to influence, challenge or support the policies of the Government or any political or whatever cause”. In terms of Section 219 (1) (e) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the police service and its functions include “upholding this Constitution and enforcing the same law without fear or favour”.- pindula