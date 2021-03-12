- “NOBODY HAS ASKED THE BLACK PEOPLE what they think about the monarchy, that’s being reserved for the white historians.”
- FATHER SENTENCED TO 212 YRS IN PRISON FOR KILLING HIS TWO AUTISTIC SONS, aged 8 and 13, in staged car crash so he could collect their life insurance
- GRAIN, WHEAT AND FERTILISER FREIGHT from, Mozambique blocked by a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) goods train derailment on Tuesday near Nyazura, damaging the infrastructure and leaving the line impassable
- 'A 12 YEAR OLD GIRL REPORTED SEEING A Chimanimani woman breastfeeding a giant snake'
- (UZ) student Steve John Mutapiri (21)has died from cancer.
ZULU KING GOODWILL ZWELITHINI, who had been admitted in hospital for diabetes treatment, died in the early hours of today according to family.
ZULU KING GOODWILL ZWELITHINI, who had been admitted in hospital for diabetes treatment, died in the early hours of today according to family.. More news to follow-Sibusiso Ngwenya