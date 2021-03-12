ZULU KING GOODWILL ZWELITHINI, who had been admitted in hospital for diabetes treatment, died in the early hours of today according to family.

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

ZULU KING GOODWILL ZWELITHINI, who had been admitted in hospital for diabetes treatment, died in the early hours of today according to family.. More news to follow-Sibusiso Ngwenya

