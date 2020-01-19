14 people died in a head on collision between a General Bande bus and a haulage truck near Shamu village along the Harare-Mutare highway, while 40 others sustained various injuries at the 218km peg along Harare-Mutare road

ACCIDENT: FOURTEEN DEAD-14 people died on the spot on Saturday in a head on collision between a General Bande bus and a haulage truck near Shamu village along the Harare-Mutare highway, while 40 others sustained various injuries at the 218km peg along Harare-Mutare road.

The bus driver was allegedly speeding when the accident occurred as he was overtaking another vehicle.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says, people have to realise its not safe at all to be on the roads, these are just death traps in Zimbabwe and bus drivers in Zimbabwe are frequently, people frequently dying like chickens due to unlicenced, dangerous drivers, or in charge of non road worthy, uninsured vehicles. Weekly we have deaths caused by the same group of drivers and no one is doing anything. Zimbabwe’s roads at this rate are likely amongst some of the most dangerous roads to be on. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya

WELCOME EVERYONE: 288,909 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 288,909 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,542 people like this and 24,580 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,822

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/video