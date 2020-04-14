- The Scottish gvt is committing extra funds to new mental health initiatives to help those struggling with the stress of coronavirus lockdown.
- Britain’s biggest family have revealed the name of their latest arrival, having chosen to call their 22nd child Heidie Rose.
- CORONAVIRUS-(IMF) has approved immediate debt service relief to 25 member countries excluding Zimbabwe, to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the deadly Coronavirus
- 16,000 DEATHS in 1 week till 3/4/20, over 1 in 5 in England and Wales linked to coronavirus - Office for National Statistics
- 'HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE.....A BULAWAYO woman who fatally axed her husband for failing to reprimand their daughter during a misunderstanding over which television channel to watch, told the court that her actions were driven by humiliation she allegedly suffered at the hands of the deceased'.
