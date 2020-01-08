176 DEAD: UKRAINIAN BOEING-737 International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran , Iran at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT).

176 DEAD: UKRAINIAN BOEING-737 Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv went down after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran , Iran at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT).

Most of the passengers came from Iran and Canada. 169 people had bought tickets but two failed to board the doomed flight which killed 176 victims, from seven countries ,82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians including all nine crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Britons and three Germans

Just a few hours earlier, before the plane crash , Iran conducted a ballistic missile attack on two air bases housing US forces in Iraq.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne sent a message of support upon learning of the Canadian deaths, the most in any aviation disaster.Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752

At the time of reporting, there was no evidence that the two incidents are related.

So far, several airlines including Qantas, Air India, Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Malaysia, Air France and KLM since Wednesday, are avoiding both Iranian and Iraqi airspace and instead opting to use alternative routes, while Lufthansa is also cancelling its daily flight to Tehran.

Worldwide, there are several thousand Boeing 737-800s in operation ,which have completed tens of millions of flights. They have been involved in 10 incidents, including this latest crash, but this is the first time a Ukraine International Airlines plane has been involved in a fatal crash.Sibusiso Ngwenya-bbc

