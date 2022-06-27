22 People found dead in Scenery Park Bar, East London South Africa.

Police say the ages of the dead, range from 13 to 20 year old boys and girls. They will not speculate on the cause of the death which could be a stampede, gas leak or poisoning. Investigations are currently going on. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya.

