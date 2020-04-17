- 'Number of cars on UK roads drops to levels last seen in 1955 amid coronavirus lockdown'- Transport Secretary Grant Shapps-yahoo
- 3 men aged between 28 and 54, were arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal with 20,095 packs of cigarettes from Mozambique in 40 boxes, each containing 500 packets of cigarettes, street value estimated at R900,000
- WWar II vet, Cpt Moore who set out to raise £1,000 for NHS battle against coronavirus, has now topped £18 million
- World War II veteran, Capt. Moore who set out to raise £1,000 for the battle against coronavirus, has now topped £18 million
- NELSON CHAMISA, demonstrates his disregard for Ndebele in a tweet, Thokozani Khuphe is probably thinking..hmn Im saying nothing -DISCUSS!
3 men aged between 28 and 54, were arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal with 20,095 packs of cigarettes from Mozambique in 40 boxes, each containing 500 packets of cigarettes, street value estimated at R900,000
3 men aged between 28 and 54, were arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal with 20,095 packs of cigarettes from Mozambique in 40 boxes, each containing 500 packets of cigarettes, street value estimated at R900,000 The men were en route to the KwaDukuza area. Two of the suspects are believed to be South Africans and the third suspect is a Mozambican national. – timeslive