3 men aged between 28 and 54, were arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal with 20,095 packs of cigarettes from Mozambique in 40 boxes, each containing 500 packets of cigarettes, street value estimated at R900,000 The men were en route to the KwaDukuza area. Two of the suspects are believed to be South Africans and the third suspect is a Mozambican national. – timeslive