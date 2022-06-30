42 GOATS AND ONE COW DEAD after allegedly drinking water contaminated with urea, a fertiliser chemical from the Arda farm that is situated in Zwehamba Village, about 25 kilometres from Maphisa Centre under Chief Nyangazonke. ChronicleMS Thembinkosi Ndlovu, shows dried meat from the goats lost after they drank water from the ARDA Irrigation, Maphisa scheme