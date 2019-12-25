7 ERITREA PLAYERS missing after playing in the, Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Championship in Uganda

7 ERITREA FOOTBALL PLAYERS missing after playing in the East African regional championship, Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Championship in Uganda. This is the second time in 2019, after five players defected from Eritrea, a one-party state in which national legislative elections have been repeatedly postponed. This is the second defection by players this year as earlier on, in October 2019 year while on internaftional duty at the Cecafa Under-20 Challenge Cup, four players disappeared from their hotel, in defection from Eritrea.

Eritrea’s human rights record is considered among the worst in the world. Sibusiso Ngwenya

