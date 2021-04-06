- THREE Drug dealers caught with cocaine from Brazil on Ethiopian Airline at Harare Robert Mugabe airport.
- ZANU-PF resists calls to amend its constitution to re-introduce a female party VP- to replace Kembo Mohadi .
- BULAWAYO MEDICAL doctor Emmanuel Mucheni (36) arrested for allegedly practicing without a valid licence from Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
- PARLIAMENT seeks High Court recovery of US$55 000 loan and motor vehicle granted to ex MP Chalton Hwende (MDC Alliance} during his time in office.
- 7,9 million people, including 4,1 million children, need urgent life-saving health services and humanitarian assistance in 2021 due to multiple hazards, including the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the economic crisis- United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef)
A BULAWAYO SHEBEEN QUEEN allegedly scalded a customer who had come to collect his change, with hot water
Brilliant Hlomai (34) of Ntabazinduna flats in Mzilikazi suburb appeared before Tredgold magistrate Ms Learnear Khumalo facing charges of assaulting Mr Kgomotso Nkosi (27), from the same area.
Hlomai was not asked to plead but was remanded in custody to 12 April as the court awaits a medical report on the extent of Mr Nkosi’s injuries.
Appearing for the State, Mr Terrence Chakabuda told the court that Nkosi and Hlomai had a misunderstanding over US$2.
“On Saturday around 7.20PM and at Ntabazinduna Flats, Hlomai had a misunderstanding with Nkosi who is her customer over US$2. The accused told the complainant that his change had been collected by his friend. This did not go down well with Mr Nkosi and resulted in a misunderstanding. The accused went inside her house and came out with a jug full of boiling water which she poured on the complainant’s upper left arm,” he said. — Chronicle